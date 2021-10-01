Galway postmistress calls for Government action to prevent post office closures across the county

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A Galway Postmistress is urging the government to provide a fixed state payment to ensure the survival of post offices across the county.

the Irish Postmasters Union says if the Government fails to act now, it’ll lead to permanent post office closures from July 2022.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union is making the call for a retainer payment, ahead of its Annual Conference this weekend.

Postmistress in Barna, Fr Griffin Road and IPU Western spokesperson Seona O’ Fegan says if action isn’t taken, post offices in Galway will close their doors.