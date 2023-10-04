Galway Bay FM

4 October 2023

Galway postgrad workers to protest tomorrow over pay and conditions

Postgraduate workers are set to protest at the Unversity of Galway tomorrow, demanding better working conditions.

The Postgraduate Workers Organisation is calling for improved rights in relation to pay and conditions.

The group will gather outside the James Hardiman Library at 11AM – with a national protest taking place outside the Dáil at the same time.

PhD researcher Chris Stewart says postgraduate students are really struggling:

