Galway post primary Gaeltacht students to benefit from virtual learning project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht post-primary school students in Galway will benefit from a pilot project to access a greater range of subjects through Irish online.

Planning for the e-Hub project began in Coláiste na Coiribe in Galway and a Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Kerry last September.

Transition Year students from both schools, in Galway and Kerry, participated in a 5-week physics module through the medium of Irish where they gained first-hand experience of virtual learning.

Today, Education Minister Joe McHugh launched the pilot project in Arranmore, Co. Donegal.

The Minister says the project shows the important role which information and communications technology can play in extending the range of curriculum subjects through Irish for Gaeltacht post-primary pupils.