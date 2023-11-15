Galway Bay FM

15 November 2023

Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom

Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom

Galway Port had a “record” 2022 – and it’s on track to deliver similar or better results this year.

A presentation was given at City Hall this week, outlining the Port’s strong bounce-back post COVID-19.

Plans are in the pipeline for a new expanded port, with An Bord Pleanala expected to make a decision next year.

CEO of Port of Galway, Conor Dowd, says a huge part of the success in recent years is the on-shore wind energy sector.

