Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Port is increasing its capacity to make way for the arrival of Ireland’s largest wind turbines.

Arderroo Wind Farm in Connemara is expecting 22 more turbines in total, with one shipment having arrived just this morning. (06/07)

It’s the sixteenth wind turbine project the port has worked on, which is increasing its profile as an energy hub.

CEO, Conor O’Dowd, says it’s a very important project for them: