Galway Poor Clares order decline invitation to appear in UK talent show

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Poor Clares of Nuns’ Island have declined an invitation to appear in UK Talent Show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

The order was recently approached by a TV talent scout who had become aware of the ‘Calm the Soul’ song which has clocked up more than 50,000 views online.

The Poor Clares sisters released the song last month which originally featured as a poem at the beginning of the ‘Calm the Soul’ book which was published in 2012.

The Order is an enclosed, contemplative community of sisters whose foundation is based on a vision of poverty, humility and simplicity.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Sister Colette said they discussed the approach and decided the whole meaning of the song could get lost in all ‘the hype’ of the popular TV show.