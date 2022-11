Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway politicians are part of a list of 52 Irish reps banned from Russia.

Senators Gerard Craughwell and Ollie Crowe, and Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon are all on Vladimir Putin’s list, as seen by the Irish Independent.

Here’s Senator Craughwell, TD Ciarán Cannon and Senator Crowe’s reaction to being placed on the list.

And our reporter Sarah Slevin also asked them why they think they made the list.