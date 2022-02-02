Galway political giant Noel Treacy dies at the age of 70

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the biggest names in Galway politics in recent decades Noel Treacy, has passed away at the age of 70.

The Gurteen, Ballinasloe native retired from politics in 2011 due to ill health.

It followed a 30 year career in national politics after becoming a member of Fianna Fáil at the age of 17.

He first entered national politics in 1982, winning a seat for Fianna Fail in Galway East and was re-elected in all subsequent general elections between 1987 and 2007.

During his long career with Fianna Fail, he also served as a Junior Minister.

In 2013, he was also appointed as Chairman of the Galway GAA county board.

He is survived by his wife Mary, his four children and grandchildren and a wide circle of extended family and friends.