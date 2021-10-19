Galway Policing meeting hears of “unsafe atmosphere” in the City at night due to lack of Gardaí

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A policing meeting has heard of the increasingly “unsafe atmosphere” in Galway City at night due to the chronic lack of a visible Garda presence.

This afternoon’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard that consideration might have to be given to closing Eyre Square to the public at night.

On any given day Galway City is a bustling and vibrant place – but a common complaint is that visible Gardaí are few and far between.

Councillor Owen Hanley told this week’s meeting heard that as a result, there’s an increasingly “unsafe atmosphere” in the city at night.

Councillor Niall McNelis accepted Gardaí are doing their best but agreed that he commonly hears complaints that “there isn’t a guard to be seen”.

There was a particular focus on Eyre Square; which was described by Councillor Frank Fahey as a “no go” area where despicable behavior goes on at all hours of the day, particularly in the early hours.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley replied that he’d love to have a Garda on every corner of the city Monday to Sunday, but the resources are just not there.

He accepted Eyre Square is a regular issue and noted there were a number of serious assaults there over the summer.

He also cited the lack of public lighting and CCTV in the area as a significant problem – admitting that, as a result, in some cases they have no evidence whatsoever.

The Chief Superintendent suggested that the prospect of closing Eyre Square to the public at certain hours might have to be given serious consideration in the future.

It was further noted that Garda management are actively liaising with local businesses to improve lighting and CCTV in the area in a bid to discourage anti-social behaviour.