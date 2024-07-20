20 July 2024
Galway player collects prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters
A Galway player has collected a prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters in Dublin
The player scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw last Saturday
The lucky ticket was purchased at Duggan’s Supermarket on the Renmore Road
The prizewinner, who is remaining anonymous, has been playing the Lottery with the exact same numbers since the very beginning of the Lottery, almost 37 years.
The ticket holder said it’s a wonderful feeling and gives great peace of mind