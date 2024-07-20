Galway Bay FM

20 July 2024

Galway player collects prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters

A Galway player has collected a prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters in Dublin

The player scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw last Saturday

The lucky ticket was purchased at Duggan’s Supermarket on the Renmore Road

The prizewinner, who is remaining anonymous, has been playing the Lottery with the exact same numbers since the very beginning of the Lottery, almost 37 years.

The ticket holder said it’s a wonderful feeling and gives great peace of mind

