Galway pilot receives national bravery award

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway pilot Aaron Hyland is one of 25 to be honoured with a national bravery award this week.

The annual honours are awarded by Comhairle na Míre Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which was founded in 1947 to enable State recognition of exceptional acts of bravery.

In March, 70 nautical miles west of Bantry Bay with high winds and a very heavy swell, a fishing vessel under tow by the Irish Naval Service vessel LE George Bernard Shaw lost power and was in grave danger of sinking.

In fading light and worsening conditions Rescue 117 successfully evacuated the crew of seven from the vessel in force 9 gales and high seas.

Galway pilot Aaron Hyland was one of the crew from Waterford-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117.

The awards honour people from Counties Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford, and from the United States of America.