Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff at a pharmacy franchise in the city are to be balloted for industrial action.

More than 200 workers at LloydsPharmacy in 50 stores nationwide, including Forster Street in the city, will decide on their course of action next week.

The ballot follows the company’s refusal to negotiate with their trade union, Mandate in relation to pay and conditions.

For more on this story, tune in to FYI Galway at 5pm…