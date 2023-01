Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based pharmacist is calling for a long term solution to address a recent shortage in certain medicines.

Ireland is currently facing a penicillin-based antibiotic shortage, with parents struggling to get medicine for children.

Galway pharmacist and spokesperson with the Irish Pharmacy Union, Barra Nevin, is however urging people not to panic as alternatives are available.

But he says there are barriers for pharmacists in getting these alternatives: