3 October 2023

Galway people reminisce about Aertel as RTE announces it will close down next week

Galway people have been reminiscing about Aertel following the decision to close down the teletext service.

It was officially launched in 1987 and has provided news updates, live sport scores and cinema listings.

However, RTE doesn’t legally have to provide it anymore so it will be axed from next week.

Our reporter Joshua Byrne went out and about and asked people if they will miss it:

