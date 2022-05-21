Galway peatlands conservation projects allocated €16,500 in funding

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two Galway peatlands conservation projects have been allocated funding as part of the €160,000 Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme.

The scheme encourages local peatland communities to conserve and revitalize bogs in peatland areas.

Galway Telework Co-operation has been awarded €15,000 to support the upgrade of the interpretive centre and visitor amenities on Carrownagappul Bog SAC.

Meanwhile, €1,500 was awarded to Leenane Development Association for the installation of an interpretive board in a roadside lay-by in the southern part of Doolough Valley.