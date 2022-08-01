Galway peace group announces support for Sabina Higgins following her call for peace between Russia and Ukraine

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway peace group have announced their support for Sabina Higgin’s call for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

It comes as Sabina received criticism after her statement calling for Russia and Ukraine to enter negotiations for a peace deal went up on the Presidents website.

The statement’s since been removed.

The Galway Alliance Against War made their announcement of support ahead of their annual Hiroshima- Nagasaki Peace Gig.

Music, song, dance and peace politics will take place at the gig on Saturday at 2pm in Eyre Square.

Niall Farrell from the Galway Alliance Against War says he congratulates Sabina for speaking out: