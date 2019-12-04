Galway patient advocate resigns from cervical check steering committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway patient advocate Lorraine Walsh has resigned from the cervical check steering committee set up to oversee changes in the programme.

Ms Walsh was one of the 221 women whose smear tests were read incorrectly and who developed cervical cancer.

She says she has stepped down over a report published this week.

In the report, UK experts found original test results carried out on the slides of 308 women with cancer were wrong – 159 of those also had missed opportunities for diagnosis.

