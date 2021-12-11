Galway Park and Ride opens today for the Christmas season

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council’s annual Park & Ride Christmas Service returns today and will continue to operate every day right up to Christmas Eve.

The Service will operate from Ballybrit Racecourse to the City Centre from 9.30 am to 9.15 pm, daily and from 11.00 am to 9.15 pm. on Sundays.

Buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions between the Racecourse and the Coach Station at Fairgreen and every 30 mins between 7.00pm and 9.00 pm on Sundays.

Once again the service will be operated by Callinan Coaches on behalf of Galway City Council and the fee is €1 per person each way with children and pensioners travelling for free, the cost includes all-day parking at Ballybrit.

The service was launched on Monday by Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Colette Connolly and Chair of the Transport SPC Cllr. Frank Fahy with Director of Services for Transport, Mr. Patrick Green, Enda McGuane, Galway Chamber, and staff from Galway City Council.