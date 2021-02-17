Galway parishes say take-away ashes are ‘flying out the door’

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway parishes are reporting take-away ashes are ‘flying out the door’ for Ash Wednesday.

With the pandemic and lockdown putting restrictions on those who can attend mass, things have had to be done differently for Ash Wednesday this year.

Many parishes around the county have been offering takeaway ashes, some linking up with local shops to provide to people.

Fr Fergal Cunnane is the parish priest of Dunmore and says they're having to provide extra ashes as the day goes on