Galway parent urges Education Minister to offer hybrid Leaving Cert this year

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway mother is urging the Education Minister to offer Leaving Cert students across the country a hybrid exam model this year.

The call comes as Sinn Fein is set to table a motion in the Dáil this evening calling on the government to introduce a hybrid Leaving Cert exam.

The ASTI says every feasible adjustment to the written state exams should be considered to ensure students can prepare for them with confidence but the traditional exams should go ahead this year.

Meanwhile the Teachers’ Union of Ireland is calling for further changes to the tests to take account of the disruption to learning.

It believes students should answer a reduced number of questions with the same time allocation, similar to last year.

Loughrea Councillor Geraldine Donohue, who is the mother of a student due to sit the Leaving Cert this year, says students stress levels are through the roof, while their mental health is at an all-time low.