Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestinian Land Day.

The march will begin at Spanish Arch at 2pm, and make its way to Eyre Square.

Palestinian speakers will address the event, including a Doctor who will highlight attacks by Israel on the healthcare system.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Áine ní Threinir says Land Day is a very important day in the Palestinian calendar.

Photo – Galway Palestinian Solidarity Campaign