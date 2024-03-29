Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow

Share story:
Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestinian Land Day.

The march will begin at Spanish Arch at 2pm, and make its way to Eyre Square.

Palestinian speakers will address the event, including a Doctor who will highlight attacks by Israel on the healthcare system.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Áine ní Threinir says Land Day is a very important day in the Palestinian calendar.

Photo – Galway Palestinian Solidarity Campaign

Share story:

Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge. The men were arrested along with two women yesterday mor...

Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful

The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presence has shown strong results. They’re part of a initi...

Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge

Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge. Two men – who were also arrested yester...

Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital Investments has been granted planning permission for the...