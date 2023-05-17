Galway organisations feature in TG4 programme on Ireland’s housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway organisations are to feature in a TG4 programme tonight (wed may 17) about the impact of Ireland’s housing crisis

The hour-long programme, presented by investigative journalist Kevin Magee, follows the lives of those on the front line working with the homeless

President of Ollscoil na Gaillimhe, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, along with Barry Ó Siochrú from the Students’ Union and Karen Golden, CEO at Galway Simon Community all feature in the Iniúchadh programme

It airs on TG4 at 9:30 tonight