Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three organisations in Galway are receiving their share of a €2.1m pot of Irish Aid funding.

Galway One World Centre based in Clarinbridge is receiving a sum of €80,000.

Youth Work Ireland in the city will get a boost of €50,000, while €41,000 is going to ARD Family Resource Centre in Doughiska.

The funds will be used for activities to build awareness of global issues such as climate change, hunger and injustice.