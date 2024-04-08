Galway one of the best places to catch this evening’s rare solar eclipse

Galway is one of the best places to catch a glimpse of a rare solar eclipse this evening.

The celestial event will be partially visible from Ireland at about 5 to 8 tonight.

We have a 35 percent chance of seeing it, while Belmullet in Mayo is the best viewing area with a 44 percent chance.

Fracnes McCarthy from MTU’s Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork, is reminding people not to look directly up at the sun: