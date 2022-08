Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of just three counties with no confirmed case of Monkeypox

That’s according to the latest report from HPSC.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre lists the county in a group alongside Mayo and Roscommon, with none of the three having a reported case.

In the most recently published weekly report, the HSPC confirms there have been 101 cases nationwide

To date, all cases are male, and have a median age of 36 years.