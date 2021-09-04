Galway one of just four counties to have two locations on Best Places to Live List

print

Galway Bay FM – Newsroom – Galway is one of just four counties to have two locations on the just published Top 20 Best Places to live

Galway City and the village of Clonbur have made the elite list

They are now in the running for the overall title

In total over 470 different locations across all 32 counties were nominated by the public

The Irish Times ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ competition is sponsored by Randox Health

The Top 5 finalists will be named later this month with the overall winner announced on Sept 25th.

Criteria used by the panel of judges including community spirit, local services and amenities, diversity, transport links, vibrancy of the local economy, cost of living and safety

Other places to make the long list include Derry, Waterford, Killarney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Gorey, Clonakilty, Laois’s Abbeyleix and Ballinakill, Tullamore, Cabra, Malahide, Bray, Celbridge, Glaslough, Enniskillen, Monaghan, Rostrevor and Louth’s Blackrock,