Galway one of four regions with over 600 bench warrants outstanding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of four regions which has over 600 bench warrants outstanding for at least 12 months.

Nearly 26,000 bench warrants nationwide are over a year outstanding – with one dating back to 1968.

Gardaí have not been able to track these cases down, after they failed to show up in court.

Over 31,000 bench warrants are outstanding across Ireland.

25,695 warrants are over a year outstanding.

Over 18,000 are in Dublin – one of which dates back 53 years.

Cork, Cavan/Monaghan, Donegal and Galway all have over 600 outstanding for at least 12 months.

Every Garda division in the country has a warrant outstanding for at least 17 years.

Only 125 are outstanding for at least a year in Roscommon/Longford.