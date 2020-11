print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of four counties with a COVID-19 incidence rate lower than 50.

Galway has a 14-day rate of 44.6 with 115 cases of the virus notified in the period.

Kerry has a rate of 46.7, Westmeath has a rate of 45.1, Wexford has recorded a rate of 26 while Leitrim has the lowest at 21.8.

Donegal remains the county with the highest rate of the infection at 219.9.