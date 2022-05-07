Galway one of 5 cities holding ROSA protests

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Protests will be held in five cities this afternoon including Galway against the National Maternity Hospital deal and the potential ban on abortion in parts of the United States

The protests are being organised by the Socialist Feminist group ROSA, headed up by former TD Ruth Coppinger

The Galway protest takes place in Eyre Square at 1pm while protests will take place simultaneously in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Belfast.

Síle Lenihan, member of ROSA is encouraging people to attend the protest in a show of solidarity.