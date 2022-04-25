Galway one of 13 counties where homes sold for over €1m in first quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of 13 counties where homes sold for over €1 million or more in the first quarter of this year.

Nationwide, there has been a 10% rise in the number of €1m-plus home sales, according to a study by the Irish Independent.

There’s been a 30% increase in the number of Dublin homes selling for a million euro or more.

In Galway, the top sale recorded in the period was for €1.4 million at Taylor’s Hill.

One in every 17 houses sold in Dublin during the first three months of the year went for a million euro or more according to the study by the Irish Independent.

Of 750 properties sold between January and March, 44 changed hands for more than a million – the most expensive was Dalguise House in Monkstown which sold for 12 million euro.

While a home on Shrewsbury Road in Ballsbridge went for 6.2 million in February.

The figures represents a 30% increase in million euro home sales in the capital compared to the same time last year, when there were 34 millionaire properties sold.

Nationally 72 homes across 13 counties sold for a million euro or more during the first three month of 2022.