Galway nursing homes found to be compliant in surprise HIQA inspection

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway nursing homes assessed in a series of national surprise inspections have been found to be completely compliant with HIQA safety regulations.

Brampton Care Home in Oranmore and Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh were both found to be fully compliant in resident safety, Covid-19 infection control and fire safety.

20 nursing homes across the country have been found to be breaching safety standards.

HIQA inspected 36 residential centres for their Covid-19 preparedness and where there have been outbreaks of the virus.

Inspectors found medicine had been withheld from a resident for 16 days at Cobh Community Hospital in Co Cork while they were awaiting a blood test.

They also noted it was not clear who was in charge at Beech Lodge Care Facility in Co Limerick.