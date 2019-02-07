Galway nurses join national day of strike action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nurses and midwives across the city and county have taken to the picket line for their third day of strike action today.

Demonstrations were held at a number of locations including UHG, Merlin Park Hospital, Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, Brackernagh Health Centre Ballinasloe and Shantalla Health Centre.

It’s in a dispute over pay and staffing.

INMO nurses nationwide are demanding a 12 per cent pay increase to bring them in line with other graduate health professionals.

Thousands of medical appointments have been cancelled with the HSE warning it will become more difficult to reschedule patients if the action continues.

Health Minister Simon Harris says discussions need to start as soon as possible. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…



