Galway nurse and psychologist claim top awards for cancer research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based nurse and psychologist have claimed top awards at the Irish Cancer Society Research Awards.

Psychologist Dr. Alice Le Bonniec, based at NUIG, was named Senior Researcher of the Year, for her project on improving the uptake for the BowelScreen programme.

Nurse practitioner Catríona Duggan won the title of PhD Researcher of the Year for her work on using ultrasound to improve cannula insertions in patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Catríona is based at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe and is carrying out her research at the NUI Galway School of Nursing and Midwifery.