Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is now one of the worst hit counties with COVID-19 cases.

Figures for the spread of the virus show the county had an incidence rate of over 280 per 100,000 in the past week.

That figure is based on free HSE PCR tests and does not include those who tested positive on a home antigen test or who had mild or no symptoms.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr Sinéad Feeney, from Crescent Medical Centre, says we need to re-prioritise measures that we may have laxed on lately.