Galway now has had 518 total cases of Covid-19 as 7 new cases confirmed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has had 518 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in total after 7 new cases were revealed in the latest figures.

Nationally, there were 231 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, including 133 in Dublin.

The figures prompted Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn to urge people in the capital to keep their social contacts as low as possible.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 29,534.

Meanwhile, an expert says we’ll be in a ‘rollercoaster’ of lockdowns and relaxations if the Government doesn’t re-think its strategy.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says it’s not possible to run a business or a school properly with surges and reactions to the coronavirus.

He feels schools should have remained shut – and if the country had maintained the trajectory it was on in June, schools could now be reopening safely.

However, Professor Kileen is urging people not to read too much into the latest Covid-19 figures for Dublin.

He says spikes in Dublin were always likely given it’s our biggest city and viruses do well in large urban environments.

He says Dublin does merit special attention, but the biggest concern is that it’s part of a very steady trend.

Meanwhile, rapid Covid-19 testing could be introduced at Irish ports and airports by the end of the month.

It’ll form part of the governments new ‘Living With Covid’ plan that’ll be announced on September 14th, according to the Sunday Times.

HIQA’s currently reviewing rapid testing kits on the market to check if they’re accurate enough.

The move could mean an end to the current 14 day quarantine rule.

