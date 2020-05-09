Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has 381 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – an increase of just one case, according to the latest figures.

The national death toll from the virus stands at 1,429, after a further 27 people died.

While overall, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to 22 and a half thousand.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says the majority of fatalities continues to be among older people – particularly from age 75 onward.

Meanwhile, a report on ‘Return to Work’ protocols is due to be launched later today by Business Minister, Heather Humphries.

Temperature checks of workers and deep cleaning will be mandatory for businesses that are re-opening following closure, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….