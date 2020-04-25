Galway now has 331 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are now 331 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway, according to the latest figures – an increase of 16 new cases.

Nationally, there are now 18, 184 cases – while the death toll has risen to 1,014, including 185 probable deaths and 37 lab-confirmed fatalities.

New criteria for Covid-19 testing is being introduced early next week.

Currently, only people in at-risk groups, with two symptoms, can be sent for testing.

From next week, if a person has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, they can get a test, but vulnerable people will still be prioritised.

Meanwhile, the virus needs to be suppressed further before any restrictions are lifted, according to the Health Minister.

Simon Harris says the next 10 days are absolutely vital and is reminding people not to be lazy with social distancing and cocooning this weekend.

For the latest information on Covid-19, tune into Galway Bay fm news on the hour….