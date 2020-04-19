Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has 273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the latest figures – an increase of 7 in the past 24 hours.

Galway remains at the lower end of the national scale in terms of confirmed cases and now has the same number of cases as Co. Mayo.

Nationally, a further 41 people have died from Covid 19, bringing the death toll to 571.

While the number of confirmed cases has risen to over 14,700 and there has been 296 admissions to intensive care.

Public health expert Dr. Gabriel Fitzpatrick says Ireland’s approach to tackling the virus is changing.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news on the hour…