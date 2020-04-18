Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has 266 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the latest figures.

That’s an increase of 6 cases, and leaves Galway at the lower end of the national scale in terms of confirmed cases.

Nationally, there are now 13, 980 cases – while total deaths have risen by 44 to stand at 530.

A census of ALL deaths in long-term residential care facilities this year is now being carried out this weekend.

The research includes people who died from Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 illnesses, to find out the scale of the virus in nursing homes.

There have been 335 outbreaks in residential care settings, including 196 in nursing homes.