Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has 178 confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the latest figures – an increase of 9 cases in the past 24 hours.

334 people have now lost their lives in the Republic after contracting Covid-19.

Currently, there are 9,655 positive tests in the country – including the samples that were sent to German labs over the past month.

Over the weekend, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said dark days are still ahead with the country yet to experience the peak of the disease’s spead.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is praising frontline healthcare staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Harris says they’re not focused on the fact they can’t see family or friends, they’re focusing on keeping us alive.

Simon Harris says frontline workers are doing great work in very difficult circumstances.

Minister Harris also says he’s conscious that our country is making progress during the coronavirus crisis.

In his Easter message, Simon Harris says we’re slowing down the number of people being infected.

However, Minister Harris says even though Irish people are making great efforts, families are still losing loved ones.

New testing system for healthcare workers

Elsewhere, healthcare staff who may be developing a Covid-19 temperature can be detected through a new remote early warning system.

It’s being developed by UCC and Cork-based software firm, 8 West for use on front line medical workers at Cork University Hospital.

Volunteers wear underarm thermometers connected to smart phones and when their temperature’s too high, they’re told to self-isolate.

UCC Director of the Research Centre at UCC, Professor Barry O’Reilly says the new system can prevent colleagues from spreading the coronavirus.

Union says teachers won’t be compelled to work for rescheduled exams

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland has told its members they won’t be compelled to work for the rescheduled Leaving Cert.

The state exam has been pushed back from its usual start date to either late July or early August.

The ASTI say it has a number of concerns and needs clarification from the Department of Education.

However, Seamus Lahart, President of the Teachers Union of Ireland, says he will be asking his members to help students prepare for the exams.

Meanwhile, there’s a warning that third-level colleges face a major funding shortfall with fewer overseas students likely to enroll in September.

The Irish Federation of University Teachers is calling on the government to start planning for a financial rescue package to deal with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

It says universities may have to lay off staff and cut courses without extra support.

The union’s general secretary Joan Donergan says colleges are highly dependent on fees from oversees students.

US doctors using malaria drugs ‘out of desperation’

Pharmacies in the US say they’re running out of a drug used to treat malaria after President Trump promoted it’s use in the fight against Covid-19.

One of the president’s own medical advisors has emphasised that clinical trials are needed before the drug’s benefits can be fully known.

The US is the worst hit country in the world by coronavirus with over 20-thousand deaths.

Dr.Daniel Sterman, an ICU doctor in New York, says despite doubts, some medics are treating patients with the malaria drug out of desperation.