Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway now has 160 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – that’s an increase of 26 new cases according to the latest figures.

There are now over 8 thousand confirmed cases in the Republic, including results from tests sent to a German lab for analysis.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years, while community transmission now accounts for two thirds of all cases.

288 people have died in the republic after contracting the virus – the youngest was 32, while the oldest was 105.

Of the latest deaths, 23 were located in the east of the country, and 2 were based in the west.

The HSE’s Chief Medical Officer has acknowleged that there have been challenges in the speed of testing for Covid 19.

Dr Tony Holohan says efforts are being made to improve the testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the government is urging people not to leave their homes over the Easter weekend, unless it’s an essential journey.

The current restrictions have been extended for another three weeks, until the 5th of May.

Enforcement powers allowing Gardai to force people to return to their homes have also been extended.

The Taoiseach’s urging people not to tell authorities if someone’s breaking the rules.

Leo Varadkar says it’s up to the gardai to take charge of the coronavirus restrictions.