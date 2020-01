Galway Bay fm newsroom – Latest figures have revealed that new car registrations in Galway dropped by 14.5 percent in 2019.

There were 3759 new cars registered in Galway in 2019, down from 4400 in 2018, according to the CSO.

Nationally the number of new cars licensed in 2019 dropped by 6-point-5 per cent compared to the previous year.

113,305 new private cars were licensed for the first time last year – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…