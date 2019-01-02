Galway new car sales fall by over 3 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

New car sales in Galway fell by over 3.3 per cent during 2018.

Over 4,900 cars were sold in 2017, compared to over 4,700 in 2018.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says the number of imported used cars topped 100 thousand nationally for the first time last year.

SIMI says Brexit and the weakness of Sterling caused the surge in imports, and the fall in new car sales.

