Galway NCT centres remain open with introduction of Coronavirus guidelines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All Galway NCT centres remain open with the introduction of specialised guidelines to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

In accordance with Government Covid-19 guidelines, only a certain number of people are allowed into waiting areas at a time.

Once registration is completed on arrival, they are asked to return to their vehicle until they are called for the test.

Motorists are also being asked to make sure cars are clean and free of any unhygienic material, such as tissues, prior to arrival at test centres.

Air vents should also be closed and fans turned off, and payments should be made by card where possible.