Galway native world renowned composer and conductor Eímear Noone honoured by NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway native world renowned composer and conductor Eímear Noone has been awarded an honorary doctorate by NUI Galway.

Originally from Kilconnell Eímear made history in 2020 when she became the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards.

The award-winning artist and creator of scores for 26 film and video game titles was conferred a Doctor of Music honoris causa at the university’s summer conferring today (tues jun 14)

Almost 300 NUI Galway students were conferred at the ceremony.

The largest cohort included more than 180 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics degree.

Twelve Final Medical Medals were presented to seven graduates for their outstanding academic performance in the studies, with Galway Dr Róisín Thornton from Corcullen receiving five medals.