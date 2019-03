Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway native senator has suggested an Honours system – like the “Lords” and “Sirs” one used in the UK – should be introduced here.

Gerard Craughwell, who’s originally from Salthill, thinks it would be a good way to recognise unsung heroes across the country doing important work.

The Independent senator has denied it would be class-based or be dominated by big names.