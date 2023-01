Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been deemed the second cleanest city in the country in the Irish Business Against Litter Awards.

It came just behind Waterford for tidiest cities, while Naas in County Kildare won the top award for towns for the second year in a row.

Ballinasloe was the top-ranked area in Galway on the list of tidiest towns, at 13th place.

Meanwhile, Ballybane, previously ‘seriously littered’ at the foot of the table, has improved to ‘littered’ in 35th spot.