Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been ranked as Europe’s 13th most sustainable business city – according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index.

The rating system is designed to recognise responsible practices in the business, tourism, and events industry.

Galway’s score on the index increased from 67.50 in 2021 to 73.16 for 2022.

Niamh Stack of Galway Convention Bureau explains why the ranking is significant for businesses in Galway.