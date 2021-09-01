Galway Musician Warns It Will Take Months For The Music Industry To Recover.

print

A Galway member of the Wedding Band Association of Ireland says while the latest announcements on the easing of restrictions are welcome, it will take months for the music industry to recover.

From September 6th, live music at wedding receptions will return, with the cap on the number of guests allowed to attend at 100 remaining until October 22nd.

Organised indoor events will be permitted to 60 percent capacity while outdoor events can allow 75 percent attendance, for those who are vaccinated.

Pat Corless a member of Galway wedding and corporate band The Lewd Tunes says it will take months for his industry to recover.