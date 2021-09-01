Galway Mountain Rescue sees increased demand for its service

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a sharp increase in the number of incidents requiring the assistance of the Galway Mountain Rescue Group.

The voluntary body, which provides an emergency response service to the upland and remote areas of counties Galway and Clare, has already responded to 15 call outs this year, compared to 12 callouts during all of 2020.

28 volunteers currently provide emergency support services with a further 9 members in training.

Alan Carr of Galway Mountain Rescue Groups says many people go into the mountains armed with nothing more than a smart phone for assistance but need to get back to basics if venturing into upland areas